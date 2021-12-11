Keanu Reeves’ comment on Mod

Many gamers will remember the decision made at the beginning of the year by CD Projekt RED to remove all the Mods that allowed to seduce Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077.

The latter allowed players to watch cut-scenes depicting intimate relationships with the character played by Keanu Reeves. Given the involvement of a real person, however, the Polish software house had finally decided to remove such content from the game, blocking the action of the Modders. On the story, a funny comment has now come from Keanu Reeves himself, questioned about it during an interview with The Verge.

On the sidelines of his appearance at The Game Awards 2021 and the publication of the suggestive The Matrix Awakens, the newspaper asked the actor his opinion on the matter. In discovering the background on Cyberpunk 2077, Keanu Reeves he was amused, partly “honored” by this peculiar display of affection from the public. Starting from this episode, the man then launched into a much broader reflection on the level of contact that can be reached between strangers using the most modern technologies. In imagining a kind of Metaverse VR able to to connect fans and famous people to the point of simulating sexual intercourse, Keanu Reeves has outlined a scenario that does not seem to be so far-fetched by now. In imagining this perspective, however, the actor concluded with a “thank goodness that reality exists“.

Directly at the opening of this news, you can find the full interview, which also featured Carrie-Ann Moss.