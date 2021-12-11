News

Keanu Reeves commented on the mods to have sex with him – Nerd4.life

Zach Shipman
Long last Keanu Reeves commented that some users have made mods of Cyberpunk 2077 to do sex with him. The actor was not too scandalized or bothered by it.

The topic was touched upon in an interview with The Verge to promote Matrix: The Awakening, the interactive experience presented at The Game Awards 2021. With him there was also the actress Carrie-Anne Moss, who plays the character of Trinity in the Matrix series.

Of course, we ended up talking about Cyberpunk 2077 and the mods related to sex with Johnny Silverhand, the character played by Reeves.

The actor stated that he has not yet tried the game: “I’ve seen demonstrations, but I’ve never played with them.“The Verge reporter Alex Heeath then pointed out to him that many players are modifying the title to make his character have sex, to which Reeves replied.”Oh my God: it’s always good when it’s good!“In short, it seems that the practice does not displease him at all or that, at least, it does not bother him.

Carrie-Anne Moss commented on it by refusing it, albeit in an amused way. The Cyberpunk 2077 portion of the video is at approximately 5:00 pm.

It should be emphasized that the mod in question is still very rudimentary, so installing it do not expect who knows what.


