Keanu Reeves confesses the worst movie of his career

Keanu Reeves did not want to participate in The Watcher but a series of catastrophic coincidences forced him to be the protagonist of what he considers his worst film.

Keanu Reeves he is reputed to be the perfect son-in-law, son, or boyfriend. Everything in him is humility and candor, but also with a passionate facet for motorcycles and action. However, it is the good side of him in that he got him into what he was going to be.r the worst movie of his careeras the actor has acknowledged in an interview in the Calgary Sun.

The actor was going to enter the 20th century as a consolidated man in the film industry both for his work for Hollywood as in independent projects. She had already rolled ‘My Private Idaho’, ‘Johnny Mnemonic’, ‘They Call Him Bodhi’, ‘Speed’ and ‘Matrix’ when he found himself in a movie he would never forget: ‘The Watcher’.

The first problem came because of that kindness from Keanu Reeves, since he had to assume someone else’s mistake. “I never found that interesting script worse a friend of mine forged my signature on the agreement“, Assures the actor. “I couldn’t prove that he had done it and I didn’t want to be sued, so I had no other choice but to make the movie”, has recognized who was already a star for ‘Matrix’.

If anyone believes that Keanu Reeves’ words could be an excuse not to acknowledge their bad choice, they should remember that Universal, the producer of the tape, reached an agreement with Keanu Reeves not to talk about the forgery of the signature for a year. In addition, they allowed him to do minimal promotional time with the film.

The next problem was that Keanu Reeves was also manipulated in another way. The actor had already had a bad experience in ‘Chain reaction’a movie that he always remembers saying that Every day of the shoot he and Rachel Weisz wondered when this hell would end.. But only four years later she would make a similar mistake again.

Keanu Reeves I thought that in ‘The Watcher (Killer Game)’ his role would be a simple cameo. However, the actor ended up as the lead and appears in most of the 97 minutes of the ‘thriller’ footage with a slight increase in salary.

These are the reasons why Keanu Reeves this is a worse movie than some that did not come to theaters or in which he participated (especially in its beginnings) to make a resume that he now directs as a producer with tapes like John Wick or the future BRZRKR (Netflix).

Keanu Reeves’ worst movies, according to viewers and critics

By the way, this would not be the last film for which Keanu Reeves would be called upon in an attempt to save the insurmountable. In ‘The daughter of God’ Keanu Reeves was called in when the director left the project midway through. A story was built with a shoehorn to make an impossible patch but to have Keanu Reeves on the movie poster and as a producer. Interestingly, the two supposed protagonists of the film (Anne of Arms and Keanu Reeves) never appear together and never coincided on the set.

The actress of Cuban origin has recognized that the first real job with the superstar was in the erotic thriller ‘Knock Knock’ -recorded after, but released before- which was also produced by Keanu Reeves.

By the way, according to specialized movie pages like IMDB and ROtten Tomatoes, the worst Keanu Reeves movie is another. ‘Siberia’ and ‘Knock Knock’ they are worse according to the votes of Internet users; ‘Generation Um…’, ‘The daughter of God’ and ‘Replicas’ they are worse according to critics. Of course, ‘The watcher’ is always close to the podium.

