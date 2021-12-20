Keanu Reeves confirms meeting with Kevin Feige, news for the MCU?

In 2019 Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel Studios, had claimed to have met the star of Matrix and Hollywood star Keanu Reeves but, since then, no known movement has emerged from their conversations, nor has the content been hinted at.

Fans, however, quickly started listing the characters they would have preferred to see played by the actor in the immense Marvel universe. Now, years later, come on ComicBook.com an interview with Keanu Reeves was posted before the release of his latest work, Matrix Resurrections.

The actor confirmed the events interviews with Kevin Feige, although he specified that the agreements are still in place. He said, speaking of the search for a Marvel character that he could best play:

We haven’t done anything yet. We met and Kevin Feige is such a nice guy. But at the moment we have nothing in hand, we have to find an agreement.

During the meeting, the actor sat next to his co-star in Matrix, Carrie-Anne Moss, also appeared in the series dedicated to Jessica Jones, Daredavil, Iron Fist And Defenders. It can be assumed, therefore, that Keanu Reeves will soon join the Marvel family.

The actor made an incredible comeback in the Hollywood spotlight, making the franchise of John Wick a familiar title, revisiting Bill & Ted, and is now ready to go back in Matrix Resurrections. In 2019 Kevin Feige said, speaking of Keanu Reeves:

We talk to him for almost every movie we make. Let’s talk about Keanu Reeves. I don’t know when or if he’ll ever join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but I’d really like to find the right way to bring him into the franchise.

For now, Reeves’ main focus is his interpretation of Neo in the new film by Matrix. He reprises his iconic role after a dormant stint for the franchise, but is preparing to return to theaters with lots of new arrivals. Regarding his relationship with the new cast members, he said:

I’m not good with advice, so I just wanted to be supportive, helpful and open. I just wanted to tell them ‘Thanks for being here. Let’s make a new movie, have fun and give it our all. ‘ I don’t want to give too much away, but I think there is a very interesting and, in the film, a delightful evolution in the story.

Speaking of Keanu Reeves, the star recently claimed he never played Cyberpunk 2077, although one of the characters was created in his image and likeness. Despite CD Projekt RED’s claims, Reeves limited himself to watching demonstrations of the game, but didn’t get his hands on them directly.