Keanu Reeves denies CD Projekt, he didn’t play it

Keanu Reeves he never played Cyberpunk 2077. The actor denies the words of CD Projekt RED, who had said the opposite in the months preceding the publication of the controversial title.

In a recent interview for the promotion of the film Matrix Resurrection, the Hollywood star claimed not to have played Cyberpunk 2077, although it is very present in the game, as it was an inspiration for one of the characters. Johnny Silverhand is, in fact, an important NPC who plays a key role in the story, and has the likeness of Keanu Reeves.

The CEO of CD Projekt, Adam Kiciński, had stated last year that not only had the actor played for the title, but he loved it.

Yup, [Keanu Reeves] he played the game. As far as I know, though, he hasn’t finished it yet, but he certainly has played it and loves it.

The Verge, interviewing Keanu Reeves and the co-star of Matrix Resurrection, Carrie-Anne Moss, asked a question regarding the actor’s relationship with video games and, in this case, with Cyberpunk 2077. After claiming to have looked several demonstrations, the actor denied having played to the title and, indeed, does not seem to be a player at all, not even of other games.

It is not clear why Kiciński said otherwise. It may have been a mistake made in good faith, perhaps out of understanding. Even to be magnanimous, however, it cannot be denied that the CEO and CD Projekt herself have pushed a lot on the Reeves’ involvement in the title, and the false claim came during the Cyberpunk 2077.

The fact that the actor didn’t play it doesn’t mean, however, that he doesn’t appreciate it following the demonstrations he got to see. The game has recently been inundated with positive reviews about the platform Steam. After the stormy release and the first, difficult months, a glimmer of light seems to have arrived from the community, which has shown that appreciate the title despite the countless problems encountered.

Cyberpunk 2077 it is also about to completely change its face. The VR mod of Luke Ross is ready to change Night City, giving players a totally new experience. This could happen before the next-gen patch, as the VR mod “risks” being ready in early 2022.

CD Projekt is certainly focusing a lot on the title, continuing to update it and repairing the problems that arise as they go. Also, both this game and The Witcher 3 they may face the introduction of a multiplayer mode which, according to the latest statements, could be gradually included in the flagship titles of the software house.