Keanu Reeves denies Cyberpunk 2077: “never played”

The Matrix and John Wick actor denies trying CD Projekt’s RPG shooter, disproving a statement from the developers.

In an interview, Keanu Reeves has revealed that he does not play video games and has not tried even one of the most recent that sees him among the protagonists. This thesis is in clear contrast with the words of CD Projekt, the house he built Cyberpunk 2077, in which Reeves plays key character Johnny Silverhand. In fact, close to the release, the Polish software house had made it known that Reeves had played, even if not finished, the shooter-RPG published last year.

Keanu Reeves denies –

Speaking to the microphones of The Verge, the actor – who recently returned to put his face in video games, with an impressive demo of the Matrix in Unreal Engine 5 – has revealed that he does not play video games, even the ones in which he is depicted. “Do you play video games?” Asked the interviewer. “No,” was Keanu Reeves’ reply. “For real? Not even Cyberpunk? “, Replied the journalist, to which Reeves articulated with the usual frankness:” No, I mean, I seen demonstrations but never played it“.

“He played it and loves it” –

A very different version from that of Adam Kicinski, CEO of CD Projekt, who last November had explained how the protagonist of John Wick – who just recently talked about a crossover with Mortal Kombat – not only had played Cyberpunk 2077, but even loved him. “Yes, he played the game but, as far as I know, he hasn’t finished it yet. But, without a doubt, he played the game and loves it“. A declaration, evidently, provided only to please investors in a very delicate phase of the production (very troubled) of the title that aspired to propose itself as a futuristic Grand Theft Auto.