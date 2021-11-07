Keanu Reeves, discover the gift to Donnie Yen for the end of the filming of John Wick 4

John Wick 4 works recently finished, with Keanu Reeves caught helping clear the set along with the insiders, and now thanks to Donnie Yen, a new behind-the-scenes video has popped up online.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the article, the video was published on the official Instagram page of the Asian star, and acts as goodbye to Keanu Reeves for the end of the production of John Wick 4: in the video, Yen personally thanks both Reeves and director Chad Stahelski calling them men “humble, respectful and passionateIn addition, the actor explains in the video caption that the team strove to make the best action film ever, and defined the project something “very special” due to the friendships built over the months.

Donnie Yen’s video also provides an interesting behind-the-scenes look at John Wick 4, while focusing on the bond he and Reeves developed during filming: the actor of Rogue One And IP Man also displays some end-of-shoot gifts, including a custom martial arts fighting stick with an inscription that reads: “Thanks Donnie. You are the best. -Keanu“The movie finally ends with one last selfie between Donnie Yen and Keanu Reeves on set.

John Wick 4 will be released on May 27, 2022.