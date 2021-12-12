Keanu Reeves discovers mods to have sex with him

More than a year has now passed since the official release of Cyberpunk 2007, one of the most anticipated video games of 2020 and which, unfortunately, has disappointed the expectations of many fans who have been waiting for it for years. The game in fact, despite the quality of the trailers, is far from perfect: it presents numerous bugs, glitches and problems that make it practically impossible to play on most consoles, in particular on PlayStation 4 and XBox One. About that, CD Projekt RED has already anticipated the arrival of a new update that should solve these problems, the arrival of which, initially scheduled for this year, has recently been postponed to next year.

Today, however, we are not here to talk about the Cyberpunk 2077 bugs but about a very bizarre interview. Keanu Reeves has in fact commented on a very particular aspect of the game on the YouTube channel of The Verge, in an interview with the co-star in The Matrix Carrie-Anne Moss. The main topic was of course Matrix, which will soon be back in the room with the new chapter of the saga, but around minute 17 of the video the two answered a question about Cyberpunk and the … Mod to have sex with their characters!

Keanu Reeves stated that he had not played the game but had seen several demonstrations and, when the interviewer asked him if he was aware that his character was the most “requested” to make the mods for having sex he was not at all bothered, indeed almost satisfied by the thing.

The actor then replied with a brief statement:

“Oh my God, it’s always good when it’s good. […] Imagine how much money they are collecting, right? “

Carrie-Anne Moss, on the other hand, commented with a brief “no thank you”however she also seemed to be very amused by it and not at all bothered.

Source: The Verge’s Official YouTube Account