Keanu Reeves doesn’t mind if you use Cyberpunk 2077 sex mods

Keanu Reeves was one of the protagonists of the launch campaign of Cyberpunk 2077, and became the protagonist of the game as Johnny Silverhand.

The protagonist of the trilogy of Matrix he lent himself, as you know, to give voice and body to the tormented rocker anti-hero of the CD Projekt Red title.

Such a beloved character that some players have used his face to replace anyone, thanks to a series of mods.

The good Keanu Reeves is further protagonist of the videogame world, because with the presentation of The Matrix Awakens we have it seen resume his old role, but in a video game.

Precisely on the occasion of the launch of The Matrix Awakens, a project connected in turn to the new episode of the saga, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss have given a series of interviews.

Neo and Trinity have been questioned about the videogame project in Unreal Engine 5, but The Verge didn’t miss an opportunity to ask Reeves what he thought of the mods Cyberpunk 2077.

In particular of the mod where you can have sex with Johnny Silverhand, and therefore with his digital avatar. The actor’s response was unsettling, as well as hilarious.

After stating that he had never played the title, despite having seen several demonstrations, his response regarding the mods was: “It is always beautiful, as long as it is beautiful”.

As you can see in the video above, at the exact timing in which Keanu Reeves responds, the actor seemed genuinely amused by it. To then launch a daring speculation on the future of porn in VR and in the Metaverse, which we let you discover for yourself.

Carrie-Ann Moss, on the other hand, has nicely pointed out that it’s okay with her, there is no need to use mods with his face.

Speaking of VR, someone wanted to make a mod to play Cyberpunk 2077 just with a viewer, waiting for a next-gen version to arrive.

One year after the game was released we are always discovering new details about the title, such as CDPR which claimed to have speeded up a part of the game.

While the Polish company begins to have to close the accounts with the lawsuits of the investors, with a solution that seems to bring it all to a conclusion.