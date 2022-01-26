Keanu Reeves donated more than half of his Matrix fee to leukemia research

Champion of collections with Matrix, but also of solidarity. It was recently confirmed that the actor gave 70% of the fee for the first episode of the Wachowskis saga to charity; we are talking about 31 million dollars. Perhaps her special sensitivity is also due to the illness of her younger sister, Kim, who was ill with leukemia and has been battling this aggressive form of cancer for over ten years. Keanu to support her financially sold his house and moved in with her, his treatment cost over $ 5 million. He created a foundation for her, intended to support two children’s hospitals. During the pandemic, he further strengthened his sensitivity on the subject by auctioning a 15-minute virtual date with him, raising $ 19,000.

However, the generosity of Keanu Reeves is all-round, not only towards sick people; the actor has always been very generous even with all the workers who came into contact with him: in 199 he had given the twelve Matrix stuntmen a Harley Davidson each. On the set of John Wick he had donated a 10 thousand euro Rolex to each of the four stunt doubles involved. In 2019 the star was on a plane that broke down, so he decided to rent a bus to take all passengers to their destination. A man who has suffered a lot, including illnesses and the disappearance of people very close to him, like best friend River Phoenix, but all the suffering has only made him more generous and selfless. In short, we must hope in life to cross the path of Keanu Reeves or someone generous like him.