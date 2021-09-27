Keanu Reeves donated part of his The Matrix Resurrections fee to help crew members

Keanu Reeves has always been an actor much loved by the public not only for his acting talent, but also for his personality: he is a very Kind And generous and these qualities are now well known. In recent weeks the great actor is busy filming the new chapter of John Wick, but the gesture he made for the crew that worked on The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth chapter of the saga to be released in Italy on January 1, 2022, is truly extraordinary.

Perhaps not everyone knows that, for every movie or TV show, there are some earnings percentages, named “back end points“. If these points are also included in the contract of the star of the film, it means that, in addition to the remuneration for his work in front of the camera, the actor will also receive a percentage of the earnings the film will make once it is released in cinemas.

Keanu Reeves in his career has always been more interested in art than money that’s why for the Matrix sequel he decided to give up a large chunk of its back end points which, based on estimates of the success this film could have, would potentially amount to about 40 million dollars. The Hollywood star has decided to donate part of his earnings percentage to production staff who dealt with the costumes and of special effects: “He thinks they are the ones who really made the film – a spokesperson for the production said – and that is why he thinks they should share in the profits“. Considering that, like all the films in the Matrix saga, the next one will be largely computer-made to achieve the special effects, Keanu Reeves is not entirely wrong when he claims that the team that takes care of this part of the production also deserves. a portion of the profits derived from the success of the film.

It must be said that, of course, the actor will not earn little from this work, even by donating part of his earnings to this production team: for the part the star has been paid. 10 million dollars and, in any case, with the remaining back end points he could earn up to 35 million dollars. In fact, it is unclear whether Reeves kept a portion of these points for himself in the contract or whether this figure was established by the Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG), the Hollywood organization that controls and regulates contracts and payments in the world of cinema. These percentages are calculated on the basis of formulas established by the SAG and it is not certain that Keanu can sell this money on paper to his colleagues in the production team even before these earnings are generated by the success obtained by the film. In any case, the actor is willing to donate them to them.

This is certainly not the first act of generosity performed by the actor: it is the first time that he gives a percentage of his earnings to the staff, but in the past he has already renounced part of his fees just to have in the cast of his films of great actors with the cachet was very high. For the movie The reserves (The Replacements) of 2000, for example, Keanu agreed to receive a minor fee in order to have the film legend in the cast Gene Hackman. The same thing he did for The Devil’s Advocate in 1997, just to have him by his side Al Pacino. Given the success of these films, the choices of Keanu Reeves turned out to be the right ones: in all these cases, the actor has shown that prefer art to money and to really want to make great films, leaving nothing to chance, even if it means giving up some of the earnings.

But what are the reasons that led Reeves to agree to return to such an iconic role? In a recent interview, the actor stated that only one “such a wonderful story“and a well-made script were able to convince him to re-enter this ambitious and risky project carried out by Warner Bros:”Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that immediately hit me inside“. In the interview, granted to the magazine Empire, Keanu Reeves he then praised the new collaboration with the historic director of the previous films: “This is the only reason to do it. Working with her again is just great.“

The film, directed by Lana Wachowski, will arrive on Italian screens on January 1, 2022. As anticipated by the first trailer released, the plot promises to be sufficiently intricate and complex, in full Matrix style, and the return, in addition to Reeves, also of Carrie-Anne Moss in the role of Trinity, it’s definitely good news.