Keanu Reeves donates 70% of his Matrix salary to leukemia research

While in cinemas all over the world it is possible to enjoy Matrix Resurrections, new chapter of the film series starring once again Keanu Reeves, in this article we report a novelty that has emerged on the net in these hours and concerning the well-known and beloved star of Hollywood.

The good Reeves in fact, he donated the 70% of the his salary obtained from the first film of The Matrix to fund research on leukemia, after her younger sister fought the disease for 10 years. The actor, 57, who was reportedly paid $ 10 million in advance and earned 35 million dollars in total for the first film in the series in 1999, he decided to fund blood cancer research after his sister Kim, now 55, has had to fight this terrible disease since 1991.

This information was shared by the well-known online portal LadBibbia, revealing that Keanu Reeves he became his sister’s main assistant during that dire time, helping her recover after spending a decade battling cancer.

The aforementioned site also reveals how the Hollywood star has a great deal of affection for her sister Kim, so much so that he sold his house to live closer to her, which also caused delays in the following chapters of Matrix.

In addition, the beloved Reeves has also spent 5 million dollars in therapies to help Kim to recover. To understand the love that the actor has towards his sister just read his shared statements in recent years:

“She was always there for me. And I will always be here for you. “

The acclaimed actor has since launched a charitable foundation to help those battling cancer. In 2009 he told a Ladies Home Journal:

“I have a private foundation that’s been around for five or six years and it helps a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research. I don’t like associating my name with it, I just let the foundation do what it does ”.

In June 2020 Keanu, who is known for donating a large portion of his income to charity, has auctioned off a 15-minute virtual Zoom Date to raise money for a children’s cancer charity, Camp Rainbow Gold.

That said, the sister of Keanu Reeves he has now overcome his cancer disease.