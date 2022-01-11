Keanu Reeves donates 70% of his salary to research

Besides being a famous actor, Keanu Reeves is a person rich in humanity (about that read the portrait of an actor dedicated to him). As we read in la Repubblica: “Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his Matrix fee to leukemia research”. We are talking about more than 20 million euros and the first to tell the gesture is the English digital publisher LadBible, the actor did not express.

Other great gestures by Keanu Reeves

Those who know the actor describe him as a humble and courteous person to everyone, starting with the sets where he helps the crew to move the equipment. The great gesture we are talking about these days is linked to his family history: in 1991 her sister Kim was diagnosed with leukemia and Keanu Reeves has always remained by her side, also supporting her financially. Indeed, sold the $ 5 million home in California to meet the very expensive expenses. Kim is now 55 years old and has long won her fight against the disease and the star of Matrix he has declared:

“She has always been there for me. I’ll always be there for her “.

Also in the past he had several times donated part of his proceeds to institutions or research projects in the medical field. Keanu Reeves has never stopped supporting research and in 2020 auctioned a 15-minute “date” with him on Zoom for his fans; donated the proceeds to the Camp Rainbow Gold children’s cancer program. In 2009 he said he had created his own foundation:

“I have a private foundation that’s been running for five or six years and helps a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research. I don’t like associating my name with the foundation, I just let it do what it does “ .

In the end, Keanu Reeves has invited all his friends, relatives and closest associates to the preview of Matrix Resurrections on December 18th: obviously the generous actor not only paid for the premiere ticket, but also organized a complete experience including flight, accommodation and post-premiere brunch for the guests. All given by the star, as attested by Chad Stahelski (John Wick) on the red carpet at The Hollywood Reporter:

“He flew a group of us up here. He is incredibly generous. There will be so many people in the audience tonight who have helped him, from his martial arts coaches to jiu-jitsu coaches, to hair and makeup, to his stunt team. He makes sure his friends and family are here. It’s epic. “

Keanu Reeves concluded:

“Yes, it’s great to be able to share our experiences and lives together.”