Keanu Reeves donates 70 percent of “The Matrix” earnings to cancer research

It is not the actor who talks about the generous gesture but the English digital publisher LadBible. Of Keanu in the past it has been said that he has always remained humble and courteous to everyone so much so that he has often been seen helping the crew move equipment on the sets of his films.

The generous gesture has distant roots. The 57-year-old actor is very attached to his sister, now 55, so much so that when in 1991 she was diagnosed with leukemia (which she fought for ten years and won) Reeves has always remained by her side, also supporting her financially.

At the time, he sold the $ 5 million home in California to cover the very expensive expenses. Now he has done more to help all those who suffer.

COULD IT BE INTERESTING FOR YOU: