Keanu Reeves: Early in his career he was asked to change his name, but the alternative was hilarious

Did you know that Keanu Reeves was asked to change his name early in his Hollywood career? But it wouldn’t have been good for anyone, given the alternative.

Luckily Keanu Reeves there is, and it is called that. And thank goodness he never listened to who, to Hollywood, wanted him to change his name. Especially considering the alternative revealed by the actor.

Speaking to Good Morning America, the Matrix actor revealed that upon his arrival in Hollywood, as usual in many cases, he was asked to hire an alias to facilitate its popularity growth.

“So, I’m 20 and I’m in my first car” Reeves premiered “I wanted to appear in movies, so I go to Hollywood, and once I get there, the first thing they say to me is ‘We would like you to change your name'”.

“My immediate reaction is ‘But why?’ and they ‘Well, maybe Keanu is a little too exotic’. So I thought ‘Ok, let’s try’. But they came up with a more ridiculous name than the other, like Chuck Spadina. And in the end I didn’t make it, I kept mine“he then concluded.

Well, who can blame him.

Among other things, the name Keanu, of Hawaiian origins, has a beautiful meaning, as told several times by the actor: cool breeze that flies over the mountains. Definitely better than Chuck Spadina.

Keanu Reeves will be in cinemas from January 1 with Matrix Resurrection.