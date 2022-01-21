Keanu Reeves “embarrassed by his wealth”, that’s why he loves helping others

Of Keanu Reeves are now known to the public and his immense professional qualities (he is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most popular actors in Hollywood) be his infinite goodness of mind.

In fact, it has been done for some time promoter of initiatives in favor of the most needy people, recognized is his generosity and his making himself available to anyone; a behavior far from the possible “star whims” that are sometimes attributed to stars of his caliber.

To confirm this is also a friend of his, who reveals how the actor is aware of his “luck” and does not take anything for granted; on the contrary, he has always been at the forefront to help his friends and people close to him.

“Keanu has given away a lot of money and done a lot more for people than most people can imagine – a friend revealed, as we read in this article by MoviePlayer – is a little embarrassed by his wealth and she has decided that her life mission is to help others“.

Precisely for this spirit, the actor is much loved not only by fans but also by him insiders: “They can’t wait to work with him – it always reads here – Not just for gifts. It’s because he takes them seriously and credits them for contributing to his success and these are people who rarely get any kind of recognition. “