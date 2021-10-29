Keanu Reeves: Everything you don’t know about the actor

Keanu Reeves he is one of those actors who made the history of cinema thanks to his iconic interpretations that have remained in the collective imagination. Yet, the actor is not only appreciated for his profession, but also and above all for the fact that he is one of the most kind and generous people ever.

So here are ten things to know about Keanu Reeves.

Keanu Reeves: his films

1. Movies and career. The Canadian actor’s career began in 1984, when he appeared in the series Hangin’In, and then worked for the series Night Heat (1985) and Disneyland (1986), making his big screen debut in 1986 with the film Broad shoulders. Later, he worked in films The weight of the memory (1988), Dangerous Liaisons (1988), Relatives, friends and lots of troubles (1989), Point Break – Break point (1991) and Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992). His career continued, appearing in Speed (1994), The scent of wild must (1995), Chain reaction (1996), The devil’s advocate (1997), Matrix (1999), Sweet November – Sweet November (2001), Matrix Reloaded (2003), Matrix Revolutions (2003), The lake house of the time (2006) and Ultimatum to Earth (2008). Among his latest works there are 47 Ronin (2013), John Wick (2014), Knock Knock (2015), The Neon Demon (2016), The Bad Batch (2016), A double truth (2017), John Wick – Chapter 2 (2017) and John Wick 3 – Parabellum (2019).

2. He is also a voice actor, producer and director. During his career, Reeves has had the opportunity to cover various professional figures, in addition to that of an actor. In fact, he lent his voice for the dubbing of the series Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventures (1990), and for films Story of a boy (2003) and Toy Story 4 (2019). As a producer, he worked on the making of the films Henry’s Crime (2010), Knock Knock, In the Shadow of a Crime (2016), Siberia (2018), Replicas (2018) and the five volumes of documentaries Side by Side ExtraHe also directed the film Man of Tai Chi (2013).

Keanu Reeves: who is his girlfriend

3. He has never married. The actor, in the course of his life, has never married and has never put his private life in the spotlight. However, in 1999, he became engaged to his colleague Jennifer Syme, but their life as a couple was far from fortunate. In fact, in November of that year their first child was born, but she died a few days later due to a congenital heart malformation. Following this traumatic event, the two actors broke up in 2001. In the same year of their separation, the ex-girlfriend died in a car accident: the actress lost control of her car, ending up in the opposite lane, crashing into some parked cars.

4. He has a new partner. After many years of silence about his private life, during which there were banal theories on an alleged homosexuality of the actor, Reeves has finally revealed that he has a new relationship with Alexandra Grant, her longtime friend. Of course, the couple are very private and have never left room for any media intrusion into their privacy. In fact, very little is known, except that Keanu seems to have found a sentimental serenity with her.

Keanu Reeves in Matrix

5. It was not the first choice. According to Don David, Johnny Depp was the first choice of the Wachowskis for the role of Neo, but Warner wanted Brad Pitt or Val Kilmer. After they both refused, Warner was willing to consider Depp, and then choose Keanu Reeves.

6. He got hurt before the film was made. Prior to filming, the actor underwent a two-level spinal fusion of his cervical spine, causing him initial paralysis in his legs. Although recovering from surgery, the actor insisted on training hard.

7. He prepared for the role by training and reading some books. To prepare for the role of Neo, the actor had to undergo a strict physical training and a strict diet, which allowed him to be able to interpret even the most complex scenes. At the same time, the two directors assigned him to read various philosophical texts, such as Simulacra And Simulation, Out of Control And Evolution Psychology. Reeves later stated that he had several problems understanding the plot, as he is not a tech savvy.

Keanu Reeves and Marvel

8. He would play Wolverine. After the abandonment of Hugh Jackman to the role of Wolverine, there are many actors who have claimed to want to play him. In addition to Scott Eastwood and Dacre Montgomery, Reeves also expressed this desire, declaring that between playing Batman or Wolverine he would certainly choose the latter, being one of his favorite superheroes.

Keanu Reeves: today

9. He has many projects on his hands. Thanks to his recent blockbusters, Reeves is once again one of Hollywood’s most loved and sought-after actors. In fact, there are many projects that see him busy for the next few years. In addition to the expected Matrix Resurrections, scheduled for the end of 2021 and which will see him reprise the role of Neo almost twenty years after the third film, Reeves has just finished filming John Wick – Chapter 4, scheduled for release in 2022. The fifth chapter will begin shooting shortly. The actor also seems confirmed as the protagonist of the announced crime series Rain.

Keanu Reeves: age and height

10. Keanu Reeves was born on September 2, 1964 in Beirut, Lebanon, and its overall height is 186 centimeters.

