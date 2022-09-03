Keanu Reeves from long tablecloths

One of the most beloved actors in Hollywood is undoubtedly Keanu Reeves, not only for starring in everyday scenes such as seeing him on public transport, sitting on the street eating like any other person or surprising some fans by appearing at his wedding. Reeves has a reputation for being a simple and kind man, and this September 2 he turns 58, here we tell you his story.

Beginnings in the theater

By chance of destiny he was born in Beirut, capital of Lebanonin 1964. Born to an English mother and an American father from Hawaii, his life has always been multicultural and that has helped him forge the personality that captivates the masses so much.

He began his career in the theater at 9 years in Canada, where he grew up after the divorce of his parents. At the age of 17, he obtained a visa and moved to Los Angeles with the hope of making a career in film, and boy did he succeed.

Opportunities on the big screen

The first film in which he participated was “Youngblood” from 1986followed by small roles in low-budget films until his career took off almost ten years later after participating in the film “Speed” (1994) which was known in Latin America under the name “Maximum speed”, alongside Sandra Bullock.

The film became a resounding success and even won two Oscars for best sound and best sound effects. Recently Reeves he found out that his co-star had a crush on him, which was very curious because he was also interested in Bullock! 12 years later, both starred in the movie “The lake house”, but it did not have the same acceptance.

The jump to fame

The pinnacle of his career came with the cult tapes “The Matrix” (1999), where he played “Neo”. The film was not only a turning point in Reeves’s career, but also in cinematography thanks to the special effects that they innovated at the time and that earned him 4 Oscars.

For many, the career Keanu Reeves it is a seesaw, on the one hand there are great films with resounding successes and on the other, films that did not meet expectations and that can even be considered resounding failures.

Some attribute this phenomenon to the fact that the actor does not know how to refuse when projects are presented to him; however, he has also known that he has said no to productions that he does not agree with.

about to meet 58 yearsReeves has behind him a long career that includes drama, action and romantic comedies that make him one of the most beloved actors by the public.