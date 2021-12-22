Keanu Reeves from the Matrix to Marvel? The actor spoke to Kevin Feige

While we will have to wait until January 1st, Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss has already landed in the United States. The fourth chapter of the saga created by the Wachowski sisters will surely make fans of this science fiction world talk for a long time but there are already those who are thinking of a other universe. In fact, for years now there has been talk of a possible (or perhaps more than anything else hoped for by fans) Reeves landing in Marvel Cinematic Universe: who better than an actor like him, accustomed to franchises and action characters, could play one of the many heroes available to the House of Wonders? The hypothesis they have never been concrete, however, at least until now.

Just as he is releasing several interviews for the promotion of the fourth Matrix, in fact, Reeves let slip the fact of having met Kevin Feige, the supreme boss of Marvel Studios: “We have not yet [trovato la giusta soluzione]. But we met and [Kevin Feige] he’s a nice guy“, declared a ComicBook: “We don’t have anything yet, we need to find something “. Reeves therefore seems to confirm how much already declared by Feige in 2019, when he had just mentioned a meeting with Neo’s interpreter. That now Reeves himself is talking about it raises hopes for his possible future involvement.

On the other hand Feige had said that the actor’s name is taken into consideration for each movie that Marvel has been producing in recent years, but evidently the right spark has not yet taken off. For his part, Keanu Reeves confirmed last month a Esquire his interest in this narrative dimension: “Isn’t that something more than a universe? It’s almost a multi-verse, a Marvel-verse. You know, it would be an honor“, he has declared: “They have fantastic and visionary directors, and they are doing things that no one has ever done. It would be really cool to be a part of it“.

According to rumors over the years, Reeves is gone close several times to join the MCU family: it seems in fact he should have interpreted Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel, a role that went to Jude Law for his previous engagements on the set of John Wick 3; it seems that the actor was also very interested in the mysterious and enigmatic part of Moon Kight, then went to Oscar Isaac, and who instead bluntly rejected the role of Kraven the hunter, Spider-Man villain that will have its own spin-off in the cinema soon. That sooner or later Keanu Reeves enters the Marvel universe now seems almost obvious, in what guises it is still to be discovered.