Keanu Reeves fulfills his dream of playing Batman

Actor Keanu Reeves has revealed how he’s always been a huge fan of Batman and what it’s meant to play him.

The animated film will be released very soon DC League of Super Pets which in its original cast has a large number of stars, since they stand out Dwayne Johnson like crypto, kevin hart like Ace, vanessa bayer like PB, natasha lyonne like Merton, diego moon like Chip, John Krasinski like Superman, Marc Brown as Lex Luthor kate mckinnon like lulu, Keanu Reeves like batman, Dasha Polanco like Green Lantern, Jemaine Clement like Aquaman, Daveed Diggs like cyborg, John Early like The Flash, Jameela Jamil as Wonder Woman and Olivia Wilde as Lois Lane.

In a recent interview, the actor Keanu Reeves has revealed what it means Batman for him:

“Yeah, I really loved Batman. When he was a kid, the comics he read were Batman: The Dark Knight, Spider-Man… he didn’t really follow Superman that much. I don’t know, there have been so many incarnations of the character, and he’s a character that he always wanted to play. I guess he was just accessing my own inner Batman.”

Here we leave you the trailer of DC League of Super Pets:



As we can check, this Batman It will be a hard and dark version that is sure to soften thanks to your pet.

The actor has many interesting projects.

Keanu Reeves will release two more installments of John Wickbut he has also made a series entitled The Devil in the White City which is about an architect working to build the 1893 World’s Fair, while a serial killer uses that place to lure and murder women.

He will also do an adaptation of his own comic BRZRKRwhich is about an immortal man (Keanu Reeves) who does the dirtiest and bloodiest jobs in the US government for the sole purpose of figuring out how to end his own life.