Keanu Reeves gave his Matrix salary to charity

We already knew that Keanu Reeves was generous (wonderful) and engaged in charitable causes. The 57-year-old actor already in the past had several times allocated part of his proceeds to institutions or research projects in the medical field and in 2009 he had told of having created a real foundation, “I have a private foundation that has been running for five or six years and helps a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research. I don’t like associating my name with the foundation, I just let it do what he does. ” This time, however, Reeves wanted to do things big on the occasion of his return to the big screen (after almost twenty years) as Neo, the protagonist of the Matrix saga that made him famous. According to the British digital publisher LadBible, Keanu Reeves would have donated 70% of his proceeds for the new episode Matrix Resurrections to finance research on leukemia: approximately 21.9 million euros.

At the basis of this decision, in addition to the generosity of the Canadian actor, there is his family history. In 1991 his younger sister, Kim, was in fact diagnosed with leukemia and Reeves has stayed close to her by caring for her over ten years of fighting the disease. The actor supported her sister emotionally and financially, so much so that he sold her over $ 5 million home in Burbank, California, to pay for her treatment and move to Los Angeles to stay alongside. she. Kim is now 55 and doing well, but Reeves has never stopped supporting research and treatments for this disease so much so that in 2020, he auctioned off a 15-minute “date” with him on Zoom for his fans. and donated the proceeds to the Camp Rainbow Gold children’s cancer program. “She’s always been there for me,” the actor said in an interview talking about Kim, “I’ll always be there for her.” And now we have even more desire to see Matrix Resurrections: welcome back Neo.

