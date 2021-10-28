Keanu Reeves’ gift to stuntmen

The actor handed the precious gifts to the four stunt doubles at an informal dinner in a Paris bistro after filming on Chad Stahelski’s film.

Filming on “John Wick 4” ended with an emotional moment that it will certainly become an anecdote to tell also in the future: protagonists, Keanu Reeves, main interpreter of the film, and the stuntmen who shared the same set with him, Bruce Lee Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang. The four professionals were honored with an important gift from the star who bought four precious personalized watches for the doubles with a dedication engraved on the back.

Keanu Reeves: the most beautiful photos of the actor The engraving that appears behind the watch case donated by Keanu Reeves to Jeremy Marinas says a lot about the personality of the actor who is known in the Hollywood world for being a reserved and very generous man. Behind the Rolex Submariner – watch worth about ten thousand dollars – received as a gift by Jeremy Marinas reads: “The John Wick Five. Jeremy. Thank Yoy. Keanu. JW4 2021 ”, a thank you that will leave you speechless. The man, one of the four stuntmen of the team of courageous professionals recipients of the star’s gift, wanted to make this moment public by sharing a photo of the object on his Instagram profile, content that was taken from a profile entirely dedicated to luxury watches which has over five hundred thousand followers. The stunt team had gathered for an informal dinner in a Paris bistro at the end of the filming of the fourth chapter of the film saga of “John Wick”, a film whose theatrical release is scheduled for May 27, 2022. Absolute star of what has been indicated as one of the best action sagas of all time, Keanu Reeves, who returns to play the role of the character he plays on the big screen since 2014, the debut year of the first chapter of the franchise directed by Chad Stahelski, behind the camera also in subsequent chapters, released in cinemas in 2017 (“John Wick – Chapter 2”) and in 2019 (“John Wick – Parabellum).

Matrix Resurrections, the official trailer of the film The gift of watches by Keanu Reeves is just the latest gesture, in chronological order, that proves the extraordinary humility by the Canadian actor who has often shown a great collaborative spirit on set, also working side by side with toolmakers and many other elements of the production. Known for his unwillingness to appear, to the point of being defined the antidivo par excellence, last year Reeves gave up a large part of his remuneration for the fourth film of the “Matrix” saga, specifically at the so-called back points- end derived from the film’s earnings, for donate them to the special effects team and to the costume troupe who completed the work in a very complex moment. But it is not the only generous gesture that we know of. Going backwards, there is the payment of a large Christmas bonus from a collaborator with financial difficulties and, back in 2003, the gift of a large number of motorcycles to the stunt team of the film “Matrix”.