Keanu Reeves gives friends a trip to the premiere of The Matrix

With the arrival at the cinema of the fourth chapter of the saga, Matrix Resurrections, all media attention has focused on its protagonist, Keanu Reeves. If in the case of other actors today we would probably be here talking about a scandal or a gossip, Keanu Reeves re-confirms his anti-star par excellence. On the occasion of the before Matrix Resurrections, the actor wanted to give the trip to friends and teams to attend the evening, which took place in San Francisco.

“Yes, it’s great to be able to share our experiences and lives together,” said Keanu Reeves when asked by The Hollywood Reporter if indeed had offered the stay out of his own pocket. The actor cut the conversation short with his proverbial modesty, but Chad Stahelski (Reeves’ stunt double in the early chapters of Matrix as well as director of John Wick) revealed a few more details to the newspaper during the preview. “He’s incredibly generous. There will be so many people in the audience tonight who have helped him, from his martial arts coaches to jiu-jitsu coaches, to hair stylists and make-up artists, to his acrobatic team. Keanu makes sure his friends and family are here. It’s epic, “said Chad Stahelski.

The director then hinted at private jet travel, hotel stays, premiere tickets and other gifts, as well as a special post-premier brunch for his guests. Because don’t say that Keanu Reeves makes his friends and relatives travel low-cost. All this concern may appear unusual for the Hollywood star system but certainly not atypical for the Neo di Matrix, now universally recognized as a philanthropist, as well as the kindest actor there is.



In fact, it is not the first time that Reeves has decided to pay homage to his crew: after the conclusion of the shooting of the forthcoming film John Wick: Chapter 4, the actor surprised his four-member stunt troupe with custom Rolex Submariner watches, while in the past he had gifted each of the 12 members of his stunt troupe of Matrix Reloaded a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The icing on the cake, in recent days it was learned that, on the occasion of the first Matrix, Reeves had donated 70% of his salary to research against leukemia, a disease his sister was suffering from at the time and against which Reeves continues to fight through his non-profit association. And our crush on him continues to grow.

