Keanu Reeves gives the best end-of-shoot gift ever to John Wick 4 stuntmen

Known for his humility and generosity, Keanu Reeves, seen days ago carrying equipment to the set like a mere mortal, gave his stuntmen in John Wick 4 an end-of-shoot gift to remember.

With so many egomaniacal narcissists that exist among the actors, Keanu Reeves it is once again example of humility and generosity, and also for this reason he is loved by fans who take him as a model. Already the protagonist of numerous episodes in which he highlighted his qualities – circulating online a video in which, like an ordinary member of the crew, he carries heavy equipment up the steps of the Sacré-Coeur basilica, in Montmartre – Reeves distinguished himself for the particular gift he wanted to give to the stuntmen after the end of the filming of John Wick 4.

The actor gave his four brave stunt doubles (as they used to say), Bruce Conception, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo And Li Qiang, watches of great value, gods Rolex Submariner with engraved personalized dedications. Marinas shared the images of the gift in his IS, calling it “The best end-of-shoot gift ever”. Inside his watch was engraved the words “John Wick’s Five” and the message “Jeremy thank you Keanu JW4 2021”.

The image you can see below, taken from the Watchmania Instagram account. The actor gave the gift to his precious collaborators during a dinner in a Parisian bistro.

After all Keanu Reeves he has always behaved like an antidivo and a perfectly normal person, as anyone who has found him here in Rome in a gym training like everyone else knows. We look forward to seeing him back on the big screen next year in John Wick 4.