News

Keanu Reeves got busy on the film set!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

John Wick 4 is expected to hit US theaters in May 2022

John Wick 4 is the fourth installment of the well-known action franchise that has as its protagonist Keanu Reeves in the role of John Wick, in fact, a bloodthirsty mercenary who is against everything and everyone, especially after the finale of the third film of the trilogy, extremely daring and full of action. In particular, the production of the film ended very recently, with a release date that has been set for next year. Recently, an incredible video appeared directly from the set of the realization that is truly incredible and that sees Keanu Reeves himself at the center.

The video in question, reported by Screen Rant (who picked it up from Twitter) we can see the well-known actor actively participate in the work behind the construction of the film, personally uploading the props, lending a hand to the other collaborators. We know well how Keanu Reeves is not new to these particular gestures: at the end of the filming of John Wick 4, for example, he gave rolexes to all the stuntmen of the crew. There are also frequent stories that see him doing a lot of charity, being kind and friendly to fans and much more. That’s why this scene amazes us up to a certain point, already knowing the incredible humanity of this performer.

The feature film is produced by Lionsgate, Summit Entertainment And Thunder Road Pictures, directed by Chad Stahelski and the screenplay by Michael Finch And Shay Hatten. The realization sees a cast composed, as well as by the aforementioned actor, by Donnie Yen in the part of Caine, Laurence Fishburne that embodies the Bowery King, Shamier Anderson (Tracker), Ian McShane which lends its face to Winston, Hiroyuki Sanada (Shimazu) and many more.

Read also John Wick 4: filming finished, Keanu Reeves gives Rolex to all stuntmen!


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

748
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
734
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
647
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
614
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
574
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
515
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
508
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
481
News

Ripple announces a partnership in the Middle East
415
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
402
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top