Keanu Reeves got busy on the film set!

John Wick 4 is expected to hit US theaters in May 2022

John Wick 4 is the fourth installment of the well-known action franchise that has as its protagonist Keanu Reeves in the role of John Wick, in fact, a bloodthirsty mercenary who is against everything and everyone, especially after the finale of the third film of the trilogy, extremely daring and full of action. In particular, the production of the film ended very recently, with a release date that has been set for next year. Recently, an incredible video appeared directly from the set of the realization that is truly incredible and that sees Keanu Reeves himself at the center.

Keanu Reeves helping the John Wick 4 production crew move equipment. Bless 👏 this 👏man 👏. pic.twitter.com/1SxKmPPve9 – SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) October 28, 2021

The video in question, reported by Screen Rant (who picked it up from Twitter) we can see the well-known actor actively participate in the work behind the construction of the film, personally uploading the props, lending a hand to the other collaborators. We know well how Keanu Reeves is not new to these particular gestures: at the end of the filming of John Wick 4, for example, he gave rolexes to all the stuntmen of the crew. There are also frequent stories that see him doing a lot of charity, being kind and friendly to fans and much more. That’s why this scene amazes us up to a certain point, already knowing the incredible humanity of this performer.

The feature film is produced by Lionsgate, Summit Entertainment And Thunder Road Pictures, directed by Chad Stahelski and the screenplay by Michael Finch And Shay Hatten. The realization sees a cast composed, as well as by the aforementioned actor, by Donnie Yen in the part of Caine, Laurence Fishburne that embodies the Bowery King, Shamier Anderson (Tracker), Ian McShane which lends its face to Winston, Hiroyuki Sanada (Shimazu) and many more.

