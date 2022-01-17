Keanu Reeves has only asked for two autographs in his life

As the very famous character that he is, Keanu Reeves doesn’t usually ask other artists for autographs. However, in two cases, the actor became a mere fan.

Few actors have reached the popularity level of Keanu Reeves, which has been acting since the mid-1980s, which is currently in our theaters in Matrix: Resurrections and that we will see next year in John Wick 4. With an illustrious career behind him, it’s only natural that the actor isn’t jealous of his colleagues and doesn’t feel butterflies in his stomach when he runs into another star. Yet ours also found himself asking for autographs. He only did it twice, but it was certainly worth it.

The two artists Keanu Reeves asked for an autograph

In a recent interview during an episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Keanu Reeves he lent himself to the Colbert Questionert, which consists of a series of bursts of questions to be given short answers. Among these there was also the question: “Have you ever asked another celebrity for an autograph?”. Reeves he said that the first was the singer Lou Reed and that the autograph was for a friend. Reed he simply wrote his name on a strip of paper and passed it to Keanu. The second celebrity, on the other hand, was George Carlin, one of the greatest comedians of all time made history for the skit Seven Dirty Words, dedicated to the seven words that should never be spoken on television. Keanu Reeves explained that the autograph of Carlin was accompanied by a dedication: “Dear Keanu, F * ck you “.

We don’t know if in the future Keanu will ask for more autographs. Maybe he could do a double when he stars in the series The Devil and the White City, produced by the illustrious couple Martin Scorsese/Leonardo Dicaprio. And now let’s drop the assumptions and review the trailer for Matrix: Resurrections.