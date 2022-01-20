Keanu Reeves: “He gives away money because his wealth embarrasses him,” according to a friend

Keanu Reeves, according to a longtime friend of his, is used to giving money and being very generous to everyone because his wealth embarrasses him.

Keanu Reeves, who according to some estimates would have amassed a fortune equal to 315 million dollars, is known worldwide for his generosity: a friend of the family revealed to The Post that the star of The Matrix is ​​”a bit’ embarassed” from her wealth and has decided that her life mission is to give money to others.

The anonymous friend praised the John Wick star and said most people will never know that Reeves has always helped his family and friends when they needed it: “Keanu has given away a lot of money and done a lot more for people than most people can imagine“.

“He knows how lucky he is. Unlike many Hollywood mega stars, he never takes anything for grantedThe anonymous source concluded, also revealing that, after suffering several personal tragedies in the past, the Matrix Resurrections star has vowed to help others and dedicate her life to good.

Another source close to the Hollywood world revealed that Keanu Reeves is one of the most loved and highly regarded actors in the industry: “They can’t wait to work with him, stuntmen for example are dying to work with Keanu. Not just for gifts. It is because he takes them seriously and credits them for having contributed to his success and these are people who rarely get any kind of recognition.. “