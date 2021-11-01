News

Keanu Reeves helps the staff and crew of “John Wick 4” to take apart the set: the video

Zach Shipman
Keanu Reeves he reveals once again his “good guy” side and turns roles within his staff as well. How? Il divo, after a hard day of filming “John Wick 4“helps carry heavy suitcases with various equipment. In the video that has become very popular on the net and on social networks in the last few hours, you can see it Keanu Reeves load up the gear, helping the film crew carry it up the stairs and take the set apart. And even when a worker approaches to take the weight off, the 57-year-old star politely declines as she continues to get busy.

Keanu Reeves: The star is above all a good guy

The American actor, beyond the success and fame gained all over the world, is not unusual in common and much simpler gestures than the role he has above all on the movie set. Seeing him helping workers, carrying heavy loads himself up the stairs, is pleasantly tender but not entirely surprising. In fact, in everyday life Keanu Reeves he usually travels by public transport such as the subway, where he has gladdened the journey of his fans several times with his presence. And also for this Keanu Reeves he is so loved and has become the emblem of the “good guy”.

The actor filmed helping the crew on the set of John Wick 4

Photo: Anna Hanks from Austin, Texas, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Zach Shipman
