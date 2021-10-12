News

Keanu Reeves, here’s how The Matrix and John Wick helped him sell his comic

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Thinking of a Hollywood action star means not excluding Keanu Reeves, one of the most successful stars in this genre of films. From his incredible performance in The Matrix to his work in John Wick, Reeves can boast a truly impressive resume in this respect, which seems to have served him in the world of comics.

The president of Boom! Studios, Stephen Christy, recently shared an anecdote about Keanu Reeves, who allegedly used his experience in the Matrix and John Wick for the fighting style in his new comic series.

“[Reeves] he said: ‘I did kung-fu in the Matrix. It’s gun-fu ‘in John Wick. And now I want to create a new hyper-violent style with BRZRKR ‘” Christy told the Washington Post.
BRZRKR is Keanu Reeves’ first foray into comic book territory, co-writing the series alongside Matt Kindt. Reeves and Kindt comics follow the story of an immortal warrior known as Berseker, which teams up with the US government in exchange for a way out of its brutal existence. The character image is modeled after Keanu Reeves, sporting his long black hair and iconic beard that fans of the John Wick series will surely recognize.
The first edition of BRZRKR has just been released in these days. Keanu Reeves has also returned from an experience in the videogame field with Cyberpunk 2077.

Loading...
Advertisements

Keanu Reeves will return as Neo in Matrix 4. Last year, the fourth installment of The Matrix was postponed to 2021.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
639
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
509
News

Cinema, all films out in October
419
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
361
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
345
News

Kylie Jenner posts cute photos of new dog Kevin: ‘My Boy’ 2021: Planet Witch
320
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
286
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
274
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
261
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top