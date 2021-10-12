Keanu Reeves, here’s how The Matrix and John Wick helped him sell his comic

Thinking of a Hollywood action star means not excluding Keanu Reeves, one of the most successful stars in this genre of films. From his incredible performance in The Matrix to his work in John Wick, Reeves can boast a truly impressive resume in this respect, which seems to have served him in the world of comics.

The president of Boom! Studios, Stephen Christy, recently shared an anecdote about Keanu Reeves, who allegedly used his experience in the Matrix and John Wick for the fighting style in his new comic series.

“[Reeves] he said: ‘I did kung-fu in the Matrix. It’s gun-fu ‘in John Wick. And now I want to create a new hyper-violent style with BRZRKR ‘” Christy told the Washington Post.

BRZRKR is Keanu Reeves’ first foray into comic book territory, co-writing the series alongside Matt Kindt. Reeves and Kindt comics follow the story of an immortal warrior known as Berseker, which teams up with the US government in exchange for a way out of its brutal existence. The character image is modeled after Keanu Reeves, sporting his long black hair and iconic beard that fans of the John Wick series will surely recognize.

The first edition of BRZRKR has just been released in these days. Keanu Reeves has also returned from an experience in the videogame field with Cyberpunk 2077.

Keanu Reeves will return as Neo in Matrix 4. Last year, the fourth installment of The Matrix was postponed to 2021.