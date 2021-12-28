Keanu Reeves: Here’s Why Lana Wachowski Won’t Do Matrix 5

Matrix star Keanu Reeves is sure director Lana Wachowski won’t be making another The Matrix movie.

The fourth installment of the Matrix series it is currently running in cinemas around the world and is having great success. We remind you that in Italy the film will be released on January 1st. Amid all of this, lead actor Keanu talked about the film’s sequel in his recent interview with Empire Magazine.

The 57-year-old actor said: “I don’t think so. If I had to vote … No, I don’t give a vote. I would say that Lana would not make another Matrix ”.

To which Keanu co-star Carrie-Anne Moss was quick to add a more cautious word. “We have also thought about this,” he added.

In response, Keanu said that if Lana Wachowski really did a fifth Matrix movie and “invited” him, she would gladly have been a part of it. “If he invites us again, I’m sorry, I spoke for you again! If he invites me again, I’ll stay there, ”Keanu said.

Matrix Resurrections is directed by Lana Wachowski and stars Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris and two Indian faces: Priyanka Chopra and Purab Kohli.