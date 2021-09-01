Keanu Reeves, his dramatic past: an unbearable pain

Keanu Reeves is one of the best known and most loved actors in the world. In his life he had to face several dramatic moments and very painful grief that were difficult to overcome.

An extraordinary career that of Keanu Reeves, one of the most famous and acclaimed faces of the public. In fact, his fame led him in a 2006 survey to even be among the 10 most popular actors in Hollywood.Many were the works that led him to success including Point Break, The Little Buddah, The devil’s advocate, the Matrix saga, Constantine. The actor’s private life, however, was studded with various dramatic episodes, which unfortunately led him to face very painful and indelible mourning.

Keanu Reeves, the origins and the first problems

Keanu Reeves was born in September 1964 in Beirut, Lebanon. The actor is the son of an American geologist Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr. who has English, Chinese, Portuguese, French and Hawaiian origins, and of his mother Patricia Taylor English costume designer and dancer. His parents met for the first time in Lebanon and got married immediately after realizing they were expecting their firstborn, that is Keanu. The two then separated in 1966 and therefore a few years after the birth of Keanu and the mother moved with her children to Canada and precisely to Toronto. It was here that her mother found work as a costume designer for the likes of Dolly Parton and Alice Cooper.

A particularity concerns instead the name of the actor, i.e. Keanu, which is actually apparently an abbreviation for Keaweaheulu which in Hawaiian means “light breeze that rises from the sea towards the mountains”. Obviously this type of name was not very practical and suitable for an acting career in Hollywood, and his agent therefore often decided to simply shorten it the first years as KC Reeves.

Problems at school, his dyslexia

Always when he was very young, especially during his high school and high school years, he was often labeled as an unintelligent person, precisely because of his poor school performance. In reality, however, we had not noticed the particular problem that Reeves had in learning, which in reality he suffered from dyslexia. It was precisely his being dyslexic that led him to the decision at the age of 17 to completely abandon his studies without even obtaining a high school diploma. So it was that then he then devoted himself body and soul to acting, undertaking various courses.

Two terrible griefs, the death of his daughter and ex-girlfriend

Regarding the private life of actor Keanu Reeves, we know that he was engaged in 1999 to an actress, Jennifer Syme, with which she also gave birth to one girl. Unfortunately, however, the two faced one of the most difficult and painful moments that no parent would ever want to experience, seeing their child die a few days after birth, due to a genetic cardiac malformation. The couple’s love could not survive this traumatic event and the two therefore broke up shortly after. A pain that still today, after many years, is part of itself and is unsurpassable.

Unfortunately, the drama does not end there, as in 2001 Jennifer also died in a terrible one car accident. In fact, the woman was taken back home after attending a party that was given by singer Marilyn Manson. Apparently, however, the latter called her back to return to the party and the woman started driving in less than optimal conditions, and therefore crashed in an accident, losing her life. It was later discovered that the woman had taken a mix of anesthetics and antidepressants that day.

Current sentimental life, the rediscovered smile

As for the man’s current love life, he seems to have found the smile next to his partner Alexandra Grant, who apparently was already a longtime friend. In reality, the story with Grant has caused a lot of discussion in the media world, as the woman has often been at the center of various criticisms and negative comments for her physical appearance.

In fact, there are those who do not consider it particularly attractive and worthy of the beauty of man. Reeves never gave rise to these comments and never wanted to respond, simply not giving importance to such futile accusations. With her by his side he really seems to be happy.

The relationship with his sister Kim and the fear of illness

Unfortunately, the painful moments in Keanu Reeves’ life did not stop only with the loss of his daughter and ex-girlfriend. Already in 1993 he had lost his best friend, actor River Phoenix, but another difficult episode that turned his life upside down was the illness of sister Kim. In fact, in addition to Kim, Keanu also has two other half-sisters, but it is with the first that he actually has a very important and symbiotic relationship. Apparently the woman has been living in Italy for some time, and in fact from time to time the actor has also been portrayed with her, especially in some streets of Rome.

Unfortunately, Kim apparently has been struggling for several years against a form of leukemia, which was diagnosed in 1991 and for which she was also treated and hospitalized at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. A very hard blow for the actor, who as soon as possible tries to spend time with her and give her all the support and help he can.

The passion for motorcycles and the accident

For those who do not know one of the greatest passions of actor Keanu Reeves are certainly the motorcycle. For him it has always been a relief valve to be able to ride a motorcycle, of which in particular he appreciates the feeling of total freedom that it manages to give him. It also seems that he is a motorcycle collector, and that he cares particularly about them. In the course of its existence, however, there have also been accidents, one of which in particular was unforgettable. The actor, in fact, as he told during an interview for GQ, had participated in a coast in California, taking a corner at too high a speed and literally jumping out of his bike.

That was the first time for him that he explained that he really thought he was one step away from death. An unforgettable sensation that caused him such a great shock that from that moment on he said he had decided he wanted to be much more cautious and careful.

Keanu Reeves hockey champion?

Before becoming an actor Keanu Reeves apparently had a huge passion for hockey on ice, and also quite a talent in this field. Actually Reeves could have really come a long way in this sporting arena, but unfortunately a injury led him to end his dreams forever. So probably if it hadn’t been for this accident, he might never have become an actor.

A past as a musician

But the passions of the actor are in fact many, which led him to experiment in different fields. One of these, for example, is the music. For those who do not know, in fact, Keanu plays bass, and in 1991 he even founded the band call Dogstar, but then he decided to break up permanently in 2002. A very strong passion for music that seems to have remained over time, and according to some sources he even listens to it while reading the various film scripts, as it helps him to relax and concentrate better on his work .

Creator of a comic?

Keanu Reeves’ artistic passion has also touched another very particular sector, apparently far from what the world of a film actor should be. In fact, in 2020 Keanu even announced the start of the construction of a cartoon, whose main character was created by him, and whose aesthetic features were modeled on the actor. The title of this comic is called BRZRKR and it is the story of an immortal warrior who faces various battles over the course of his life. It also seems that a film adaptation of this comic is also planned, which could be developed by Netflix or Universal Pictures.

Keanu Reeves, a generous person

Reeves is also known to be a person generous, and it seems that even in some films such as The Reserves and The Devil’s Advocate he has decided to have his cachet halved by 90% to give the production the possibility to hire other stars with whom to act. Furthermore, it also seems that during the making of the film Matrix, which led to an extraordinary success, he decided to reduce part of the proceeds obtained from this feature film to donate it to makeup artists and costume designers on the set. He also gave away 12 Harley-Davidson motorcycles to all the various stuntmen who took part in the movie Matrix Reloaded, as a personal thank you for the help they gave.