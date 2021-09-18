Keanu Reeves, his sad story: an incredible life

Keanu Reeves is one of the most acclaimed actors ever. Let’s discover his incredible life together: a moving and determined story

Keanu Reeves is without question considered one of the most beautiful and successful actors of the star system. Protagonist of great iconic films, during the course of his incredible life he had to face dramatic moments, difficult for any other person to overcome.

Still, it is well known how much the actor is one kind and empathetic person, who does everything to help others, even in small daily gestures. Let’s relive the tragic story of the beloved actor together.

Keanu Reeves, the abandonment of his father and the painful losses of his life

As many will know, the actor was born in Beirut, Lebanon to a Chinese-Hawaiian father and an English mother. When Keanu turned 3, the father left the family, abandoning it to itself. Living in different countries, he found support in his sister Kim, a real point of reference for him. In high school he had to deal with a disorder that complicated his school life: the dyslexia. Subsequently, the sister who was everything to him died of leukemia.

Despite all this series of tragic circumstances, Keanu is today a more empathetic person, ready to help those who need it most. There are many spectacular films that have seen him as a protagonist, but one in particular has changed his life. While filming for the film The Lake House he overheard the conversation of two wardrobes: one of them, in tears, would have lost his house if he had not paid 20 thousand dollars that he did not have, so the actor took on the debt to help the woman. In addition, he made several donations to hospitals. In addition, her small daily gestures such as giving up seats on the subway or conversing with people outside a pastry shop on the occasion of her birthday do not go unnoticed.