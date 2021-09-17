Keanu Reeves, idol of generosity and humanity

The American actor Keanu Reeves he needs no introduction as he is the face of some of the most famous films. Matrix And John Wikck have perhaps forever marked the career of the actor, but his previous performances in Bram Stoker’s Dracula and ne The scent of wild must.

It didn’t take long for, the talent and charm of the actor born in Beirut, they made it the idol of many women, even from several generations. All the fault, or merit, of that mysterious and exotic look traceable to its Chinese and Hawaiian origins.

But Revees isn’t just the handsome and talented actor who appears on the big screen. It is said of him that it is one of the most generous, humble and kind people of the whole star system. Rumors of people close to the actor said that the man donated sixteen thousand euros to a stranger for a kidney transplant.

During the recordings of Matrix, she would give a very large gift to a scriptwriter to help her through what was a very difficult time. And, again, it is known that man donated millions of dollars, over the years, to foundations and associations for the development and treatment of various types of diseases. But it is also committed to supporting organizations that protect the environment and animals.

At the same time, Keanu distributes a large part of his salary to costume designers, sound engineers and all the collaborators who work on his films, because he considers the work of these people as important as his own.

Unlike many of his famous colleagues, he invests his money to do good. And be careful because, his actions are always extremely confidential, and never aimed at creating news, as Keanu himself is. He wanders on the street like an ordinary citizen, it is said that he occasionally stops to keep company with homeless people and to help them with their needs. All without advertising.

Because perhaps this is Keanu Reeves’ redemption, that of doing good, despite the fact that life has not given him discounts. His father, in fact, abandoned him when he was very young. Dyslexic, he was forced to change several schools and he never managed to graduate. The year the film was released Matrix, who has consecrated his career, his partner Jennifer Syme loses the daughter they are waiting for following a car accident. Another big loss marks him: his best friend, River Phoenix, met on the set of Beautiful and damned, died in 1993 at the age of 23 from an overdose. In 2001, Jennifer lost her life in a car accident. Again, what perhaps many do not know is that Keanu’s sister, Kim, to whom the star is very attached, is suffering from leukemia. And it’s Reeves who takes care of all the treatments.

In short, Keanu Reeves he faced great pains but he always managed to be reborn from his ashes, thanks to a big and generous heart, thanks to its beauty, inside and out. And we like it for that.