Keanu Reeves in a Marvel movie? It could happen very soon

Between Keanu Reeves and Marvel relations are one of mutual respect and admiration and the actor in a recent interview confirms that he is anxiously awaiting the right role to make his debut in the Marvelverse.

One actor that many would like to see within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Keanu Reeves, which was discussed long ago for the role of Wolverine, before he went to Hugh Jackman. During the interviews for the promotion of Matrix Resurrections, Reeves responded on a question about his relationship with Marvel, which bodes well, even considering Kevin Feige’s interest in him.

Keanu Reeves and Marvel

During the presentation of the expected fourth chapter of the Matrix, Keanu Reeves responded, to say the least, with enthusiasm to a question from Esquire about his future entry into the world of Marvel superheroes, and, referring to the MCU, said:

Isn’t it even bigger than a universe? It’s almost a multiverse … it’s a Marvelverse. It would be an honour. There are some really fantastic and visionary directors, and they do something that has never been done before. What makes it special are the dimensions, the ambition, the production. It would be nice to be a part of it.

Reeves had also had contacts for Kraven The Hunter of Sony and the chairman of Marvel, Kevin Feige, is a big fan of his, he saw a special preview of the first John Wick and it seems the two are in regular contact and in touch as soon as some project looms that could see the actor’s interest.

Fans for their part have proposed it for characters like Ghost Rider and Silver Surfer. Apparently we just have to wait for the right film, before seeing one of the audience’s most loved actors in the role of a Marvel superhero. Meanwhile, we await it at the cinema on January 1st in the role of another hero, Neo, in Matrix: Resurrections from Lana Wachowski.