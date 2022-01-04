Keanu Reeves in a TV miniseries about an architect and a serial killer – Magazine

Keanu Reeves is in talks for a starring role inTV adaptation of the book ‘The Devil In The White City’, true story of the architect Daniel Burnham and the criminal HH Holmes, considered by many to be the first serial killer of modernity. The TV miniseries is produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, names that make it a top-level project.

Keanu Reeves in ‘The Devil In The White City’ adaptation

The book was published in the United States in 2003 and tells a story that revolves around the Expo of 1893, which was held in Chicago, had among the main protagonists the architects and urban planners Daniel Burnham and Frederick Law Olmsted and which represented a fundamental appointment for the urban and architectural culture of the American panorama of the following years. In this context, Burnham’s ambitions intersected with the less noble ones of Henry H. Holmes, physician who built his own “Murder Castle” for the purpose of seducing, torturing and maiming young women.

The story of Burnham and Holmes fascinated Leonardo Dicaprio, which in 2010 bought the rights to adapt the book ‘The Devil In The White City’. Within some time he convinced Martin Scorsese to direct a film, then the project ran into difficulties and the US streaming platform entered the scene Hulu, determined to host an adaptation in the form of a TV miniseries and to contribute to the costs. There is talk of a high-budget product, even if precise figures have not been leaked.

In the meantime, Scorsese has abandoned the role of director and will only take care of the production: the first two episodes will be directed by Todd Field (‘In the Bedroom’, ‘Little Children’) and the screenplay will be written by Sam Shaw (‘Castle Rock’, ‘Manhattan’). Finally, regarding Keanu Reeves: it is not clear if he will play the architect or the serial killer, but in any case the one in ‘The Devil In The White City’ represents his weight first role in a US television production.