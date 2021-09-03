Keanu Reeves in an Italian song? Dream comes true

Keanu Reeves ends up in an Italian song: the surprise quote that no one would ever have imagined, but it’s all true.

Keanu Reeves ends in a song by a very famous Italian singer? It might seem absurd but the reality is that it happened. All involved Alessandra Amoroso who released her new single “All the Times”, which anticipates her album which should be out in some time.

The song, produced by Francesco “Kattoo” Catitti and written by Davide Petrella (one of the most famous and loved multi-platinum pens in Italy) also sees the famous actor “involved” in one of the verses.

Here is the sentence that saw him involved, with all the fans who were literally speechless as they would never have imagined seeing him mentioned in a song pop like the one that the famous artist published ten years ago by Amici.

Keanu Reeves in “All the times” by Alessandra Amoroso: the quote

Keanu Reeves “Ends” unbeknownst to her in a song by Alessandra Amoroso, namely her new single “All the times”, which immediately ended up in trend on YouTube in the Music section and which looks to accompany us in this early September as a real catchphrase: in short, he has all the credentials, fully.

Here is the sentence, the verse that Alessandra Amoroso he sang and that in fact they saw, so to speak, also involved the famous actor who in recent months caused a sensation due to his loneliness during the holidays. “Will you remember Keanu Reeves, what was the movie?”

In short, a quotation that may apparently seem unimportant but which, in fact, in the second verse has the task of “breaking” the storytelling and above all to insert a well-known name which, however, due to the particular name in terms of sound, it is not easy to insert in a pop song like his.

In short, the Salento artist is a serious candidate again this year to be among the protagonists this fall.