Keanu Reeves in insufficient sci-fi

How far can one go for love? And can ethical boundaries be crossed to revive loved ones? Between sentimentality and science fiction, Replicas – broadcast on Wednesday 2 February at 9.20 pm in the first tv show on Rai 2 – he tried to fit into the vein of that sci-fi humanist so much in vogue in the new millennium, which tries to combine emotions and genre ideas (you can find here The best sci-fi films of 2020, from Underwater to High Life). It is not always easy to sublimate a balance and not all are called Cristopher Nolan or Denis Villeneuve which, respectively, with Interstellar (2014) and Arrival (2016), offered completely unique visions and perfectly suspended between the two relative souls (recovered here our review of Interstellar and the review of Arrival).

If we really want to find a sort of comparison, at least for what concerns the initial setting, with which Replicas can compare here the less successful Transcendence (2014), in which an unlikely Johnny Depp loaded his consciousness into a sentient computer (a mediocre title, as we wrote in our review of Transcendence). Even in this case we are in fact faced to a memory transfer – and perhaps something more – but if it is not the protagonist who faces this fate Keanu Reevesbut his large family …

Replicas: one for all, all for one

William Foster’s (Keanu Reeves) family is made up of his loving wife Mona and children Sophie, Matt and Zoe, whom the scientist loves with all his heart. The man works employed by the Bionyne Corporation, a Puerto Rico-based technology company that stands attempting to transfer the minds of deceased soldiers into indestructible robotic bodies for use in combat.

William would like his work to be exploited for medical purposes, with the aim of definitively defeating death and offering a second chance to those who lost their lives prematurely, and does not know that this will soon affect him very closely. In fact, one evening, while he is driving his car, William loses control of the vehicle and his entire family tragically loses their lives: he, the only survivor, decides to pour the consciences of his loved ones into neural maps to be implanted in clones.

With the help of his friend and colleague Ed and keeping the boss of the company in the dark, the protagonist succeeds but is forced, due to the lack of clonable casings, to sacrifice one of his daughters, Zoe: it will not be “recreated” “and will also be erased from the memories of Mona and the other children. Initially everything seems to be going well, but the situation will inevitably get complicated …

Neither soul nor brain

Stephen Hamel had long boasted one mutual trust collaboration with Keanu Reevesfor which he had already written two short films and as many films – the comedy Henry’s Crime (2010) and the thriller Siberia (2016) – as well as co-produced the first chapter of John Wick. AND Replicas, released in 2019, marks a new partnership between the two even if it is certainly not the most successful, as also confirmed by the flop at the box office.

The low takings go hand in hand for once with the actual quality of the film, given that we are faced with an operation not very credible and full of narrative holes, never able to hold a firm grip on the viewer and indeed often involuntarily ridiculous. A very serious fact in a story that would be rich in dramatic nuances within its typically science fiction context, so much so that multiple questions on the existence of the soul and on the moral limits beyond which one can push oneself.

Too bad that these ideas full of potential are declined in a kind of macabre farcewhere the reactions of the characters are absurd on several occasions – the awareness of being a sort of “resurrected clone” does not bring effective psychological changes in the relative protagonists, who accept the situation as if it were normal – and the final showdown gives way first to routes of action and then to other more ironic ones in the epilogue, confirming if there was still a need the sense of inadequacy and improvisation that permeates the one hundred minutes of viewing.

Keanu Reeves – have you already seen the first 10 minutes of Matrix Resurrections online? – moves without excessive convictiontossed between increasingly forced events that seem disconnected from each other, in a script that varies between tones and atmospheres without a precise identity, so much so that after the first half hour one gets the impression that everything has gone out of control.