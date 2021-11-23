Keanu Reeves in Mortal Kombat? “If it were up to me …”

The actor, who has just come out of an acclaimed performance as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077, has his say about a crossover … brutal.

Keanu Reeves he has had a good number of experiences with the world of video games, but does not seem to want to give one with Mortal Kombat. The acclaimed fighting series is known for its brutality, with beheadings and ‘fatalities’, as they are called in the jargon, that devastate the bodies of the characters that are protagonists. We do not know if it is for this reason or not, but Reeves – a few months after the release of Cyberpunk 2077, in which he plays the role of rocker Johnny Silverhand – has said that he is against the idea of ​​his participation or his characters in the game. .

Keanu Reeves on Mortal Kombat –

Speaking to Esquire’s microphones, Keanu Reeves kindly declined the hypothesis of involvement in a new Mortal Kombat. “What if it was up to me? No “, explained without any doubt the actor, one of the most beloved of all Hollywood and ready to return as the Chosen in Matrix: Resurrections. “Mortal Kombat is magnificent in so many ways. But I think, you know, Neo … John Wick … yeah, man, those two are doing their thing. Mortal Kombat is doing its thing ”. Clearly, both characters have had their own video games in the past: Neo is in Enter The Matrix, The Matrix Online and The Matrix: Path of Neo, while John Wick Hex is a popular XCOM-style tactical action from Bithell Games.

Missed opportunities –

Over the years, the opportunities for a mix between Mortal Kombat and Keanu Reeves have been multiple, however, and it is not to be excluded that at least the Matrix could be eligible for crossover (both properties are owned by Warner Bros., who loves these genres of crossings). The boss of NetherRealm Studios, team behind MK, has made it known that he tried to bring Neo and John Wick already in the last chapter, but without success. In 2019 it was almost made for Neo in Injustice 2, the fighting game from the same DC themed studio. And in 2016 Warner Bros. had thought of a crossover with Mortal Kombat 9, but in that circumstance, reports Eurogamer.net, it would have been NetherRealm to decline: the protagonist of the Matrix would not have been suitable for the gory of the game. But Mortal Kombat is no stranger to such initiatives with movie stars: just think of the inclusion of Rambo and Terminator (the first with even the voice of Sylvester Stallone, the second only with the youthful features of Schwarzenegger) in the eleventh episode.