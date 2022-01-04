Keanu Reeves in The Devil In The White City series, produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio

Keanu Reeves is said to be in talks to join Leonardo DiCaprio in the Hulu series The Devil In The White City, which he produced with Martin Scorsese.

Keanu Reeves would have entered into negotiations to flank Leonardo Dicaprio in the Hulu series The Devil In The White City, produced by DiCaprio himself with Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Davisson and Stacey Sher.

A double truth: Keanu Reeves in a scene from the film

The series will be a high-budget adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 novel of the same name. The Devil In The White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by the Universal Exposition. of Chicago in 1893. They are Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and meticulous architect who aspires to make his mark on the world, and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who designed his pharmaceutical murder castle at ‘Exhibition, creating a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young women.

If Keanu Reeves accepts the job, it will be his first starring role in a television project. Project in development since 2010, the year in which Leonardo DiCaprio acquired the rights to adapt the novel.

Todd Field will direct the first two episodes of the miniseries, produced by Paramount TV Studios with ABC Signature and Appian Way. The adaptation will be signed by Sam Shaw.

At the moment Keanu Reeves is in Italian cinemas with his latest work, Matrix Resurrections, the fourth and final chapter of the science fiction saga.