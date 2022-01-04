News

Keanu Reeves in The Devil In The White City series, produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee26 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Keanu Reeves is said to be in talks to join Leonardo DiCaprio in the Hulu series The Devil In The White City, which he produced with Martin Scorsese.

Keanu Reeves would have entered into negotiations to flank Leonardo Dicaprio in the Hulu series The Devil In The White City, produced by DiCaprio himself with Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Davisson and Stacey Sher.

A double truth: Keanu Reeves in a scene from the film

The series will be a high-budget adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 novel of the same name. The Devil In The White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by the Universal Exposition. of Chicago in 1893. They are Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and meticulous architect who aspires to make his mark on the world, and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who designed his pharmaceutical murder castle at ‘Exhibition, creating a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young women.

If Keanu Reeves accepts the job, it will be his first starring role in a television project. Project in development since 2010, the year in which Leonardo DiCaprio acquired the rights to adapt the novel.

Todd Field will direct the first two episodes of the miniseries, produced by Paramount TV Studios with ABC Signature and Appian Way. The adaptation will be signed by Sam Shaw.

Matrix, Keanu Reeves donated his leukemia research fee: here’s why

At the moment Keanu Reeves is in Italian cinemas with his latest work, Matrix Resurrections, the fourth and final chapter of the science fiction saga.


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee26 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Macaulay Culkin, What Happened to Kevin of Mom I Missed the Plane? / Millionaire thanks to the movie

3 days ago

At the Rome Film Festival ‘Mediterraneo’, Barrena: boycotted by the fascists in Spain

October 16, 2021

Italy is not a country for young people, the future gives me chills

November 1, 2021

How to store Bitcoins in a cold wallet

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button