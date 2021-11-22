Keanu Reeves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The actor does not hide: ‘I would be honored’

That the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a popular destination in the parts of Hollywood is known: the franchise born in 2008 with Iron Man has collected over the years the adhesions of a lot of nineties of world cinema and even from this point of view it does not seem to want to set limits for the future.

While Jeremy Renner reveals the existence of a group chat of the Avengers, therefore, we return once again to talk about the possible entry of Keanu Reeves in the MCU: a hypothesis that comes back to life with incredible regularity and that this time has been commented by the same Matrix star, who appeared anything but sorry in the face of such an eventuality.

“It would be an honour. There are some extraordinary and visionary directors and they are doing something that no one has ever done before. In this sense it is special, from the point of view of proportions, ambition, production. So it would be really cool to be a part of it“were Keanu Reeves’ words about it.

Heard, Kevin Feige? At this point all that remains is to wait for the Studios to come forward and find the right location for our Keanu: you, in the meantime, let us know in which role you would see him best! In recent days, Robert Downey Jr has congratulated Scarlett Johansson on the victory of the American Cinematheque.