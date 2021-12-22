Keanu Reeves in the MCU? For Kevin Feige “you have to find the right role”

That Keanu Reeves and Marvel Studios appreciate each other is nothing new. Already in 2019 the CEO of the American studio Kevin Feige had stated that he had met the well-known actor to discuss his possible entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since that meeting, however, nothing has been heard, but things could evolve in the coming months.

In fact, Keanu himself has been talking about it in the last period, who will soon return to the cinema with Matrix Resurrections, which marks the return to the cinema of the brothers (now sisters) Wachowski series with this fourth installment. A few weeks ago he had in fact declared:

It would be an honour. There are some extraordinary and visionary directors and they are doing something that no one has ever done before. In this sense it is special, from the point of view of proportions, ambition, production. So it would be really cool to be a part of it

These days, however, Keanu has returned to the subject. In fact, during an interview with ComicBook, the actor confirmed the meeting with Feige, stating, however, that he has not yet found the right character to be able to play.

We’re not there yet. We met and Kevin Feige is a really good guy. But at the moment we have nothing, we have to find something.

Keanu Reeves and Marvel: where fans see him

We talk to him almost every time we have to make a movie. We talk to him about when and how he might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we really want to find the right way to do it. “

Since Kevin Feige released these statements in 2019, fans have been waiting for nothing but Reeves, so much so that many of them have long been looking for the right role, from Moon Knight to Ghost Rider, like in this beautiful fan art made by a user recently. Many of them see the announcement as a matter of time, with Marvel itself appearing to be throwing clues to that effect.

We’ll see if now, after the return of the Matrix and the end of the shooting of John Wick 4: Hagakure, arriving next May 27 in cinemas, Keanu Reeves and Kevin Feige will be able to calmly confront each other and find the definitive agreement for the long-awaited landing in the MCU.

