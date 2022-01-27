Keanu Reeves in the sights of Chinese nationalists

The accession of Keanu Reeves to the Tibet House US Benefit Concerta pro-Tibetan independence concert, sparked protests from a large group of Chinese nationalists, known for their radical pro-Beijing stances.

In recent days, many users of the Weibo microblogging site have lashed out at the actor, announcing that they want to boycott Matrix: Resurrections, released in China about two weeks ago with unsatisfactory results in itself. “How can Keanu Reeves not understand this and attend a pro Tibet independence concert? These celebrities are not afraid of losing the Chinese market? ” reads in the comments.

“I was a huge fan of Reeves, not only because he is a great actor, but also because he has Chinese origins [ha origini hawaiane cinesi dalla parte paterna della famiglia ndr]. But apparently we have different opinions on Tibetan issues and I’ll stop loving him “ writes another user, adding to the many who request the withdrawal of the film from theaters well in advance.

The name of Keanu Reeves has been added to the already comprising list of artists Patti Smith, Laurie Anderson, Trey Anastasio And Jason Isbell, who will perform at Tibet House’s annual benefit concert in New York City on March 3. The event will be streamed via Mandolin and proceeds will go to Tibet House US, the cultural embassy founded at the request of the Dalai Lama – who has lived in exile since 1959 – following the annexation of Tibet to China in 1950.

Tibet House US is considered by the Chinese authorities to be a pro-Tibetan independence organization and any stars who show support for the cause risk being banned. Famous examples of this type include Richard Gerewho lost film contracts due to his firm stance on Tibet and close ties to the 14th Dalai Lama, Brad Pitt for his participation in the film Seven years in Tibet And Selena Gomez for taking a picture with the Dalai Lama.

