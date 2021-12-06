Keanu Reeves in the teaser trailer for the tech demo in Unreal Engine 5

By return of post from the appearance of the preload of The Matrix Awakens on PS5 and Xbox Series X, the organizers of The Game Awards 2021 publish the teaser of the interactive experience that will be shown during the show on December 9th.

The short video that precedes the World Premiere of The Matrix Awakens at TGA 2021 shows what appears to be the incredible digitized version of Keanu Reeves: the face of the Hollywood actor should have been reconstructed with the advanced technological tools of Unreal Engine 5, probably through the MetaHumans editor for UE5 available for a few months as part of the development tools of the Early Access version of the Epic Games graphics engine.

The ambiguity about the nature of Keanu Reeves’ face shown in the video, whether digitized or real, is underlined by the Hollywood star herself in addressing fans by asking him “how do they know what’s real”: observing carefully the trailer, however, you can see some “graphic discrepancies” in the reflections of the iris and strong similarities between the animations of the actor and the movements of the MetaHumans presets, hence the doubts harbored by the community.

The teaser, in any case, resumes the official synopsis of the application of The Matrix Awakens just published on the pages of the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store: in it, the participation of both Keanu Reeves that of Carrie-Anne Moss for an experience that will represent “a taste of storytelling and interactive entertainment with Unreal Engine 5 in a free demo with real-time technology and a cinematic component that pushes all boundaries”.

Before leaving you to the teaser, we remind you that on Thursday 9 December a marathon awaits us on Twitch for the 2021 Game Awards which will start from the early afternoon and continue until the morning of 10 December, with our reactions to the surprises planned for the show. most anticipated videogame of this end of the year.