Keanu Reeves is a mystery

Paris, the day before Halloween

Keanu Reeves is seated in the black leather booth of a Parisian brasserie, he has a porcelain cup half-filled with cappuccino by his elbow, as he touches the phone screen with his left hand, caked with dried blood. “Let’s see where it is,” he says. She’s looking for a message she sent to Carrie-Anne Moss, her co-star in Matrix, almost two years ago. The place is called Le Grand Colbert. He had last been here in 2003, with Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton, to shoot the final scene of Anything could happen. He hadn’t set foot there since. He wears a surgical mask, a black knit cap, a black biker jacket and jeans. Show the certificate of vaccination to the maître. As he takes off his mask, diners, waiters and bartenders watch him, a surreal moment of time distortion.

“And he?”.

“Is it really him?”

He stopped to chat at a table where, by chance, a patron worked with his girlfriend, the artist Alexandra Grant. Pass in front of the booth where the famous scene was filmed. People always ask for that booth. Today the woman sitting where Keanu Reeves sat in the film saw Keanu Reeves walk right in front of the booth where Keanu Reeves sat, and she almost choked on her snails.

Alaia coat, Patek Philippe watch Photo by NATHANIEL GOLDBERG, Fashion by Anastasia Barbieri

“Looks like you got hurt,” I say after a minute. “Your hand”. “Oh yes,” he says, then smiles. “It’s the special effects! Films are a business full of scams! ». Keanu is here to talk to me to promote Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment of one of the most famous movie franchises. But he’s in Paris to shoot John Wick: Chapter 4, the other series of trillion dollar films. Look back at the phone, he’s very focused. Scrolls dozens of messages, text bubbles dotted with emojis and hearts. “I’m sorry, I’m wasting your time,” Keanu says. A surprising phrase, because he is doing me a favor, looking for a message that I asked him to find, a message that proves that he did Moss a favor.

“It’s weird to reread them,” he says, lost in the messages that take him back in time. Towards the end of filming for Resurrections, Moss had asked him to recommend some good movies, which she could watch with her teenage children. “In the Matrix movies, we went through the choices of how to play the characters together,” Moss told me. “I have never had the feeling of being in front of the movie star. His work ethic is different from everyone I’ve met and I was lucky enough to know him very closely: he trained more, worked more, worried more, always asked many questions to understand the depth to give to his people. personages. And while he applied so much to improve himself, he kept an eye on me. Like when I asked him to make me a list of those films, he was exhausted and despite that he managed to find the time. A very thoughtful gesture ».

“It’s here somewhere,” Keanu says. “Is there anything else you would like to talk about while I’m scrolling?”

Dries Van Noten sweater Photo by NATHANIEL GOLDBERG, Fashion by Anastasia Barbieri

One month before

“Are we already in October?”

It takes him a second. Not because of the pandemic, which confuses everything. No, Keanu takes a second because he’s been in Paris for two days, no, wait … Yes, this is the third day, and he’s been shooting in Berlin for the previous six months. He has John Wick’s beard. We are on Zoom. He’s in Paris, but he’s sitting against a white wall. It could be anywhere. Soon the shooting schedule will become more rigorous. He’s preparing the fight scenes. So will the nights get even harder?

“Difficult? Come on, man. We are making a movie! ». Makes a face, laughs.

Paris is cloudy today. He has a cap and a woolen sweater with a zip. It’s another day in a place where he doesn’t live and today he doesn’t work. In reality, when he is not shooting a scene, he “works at work”, spends his time training, prepares the scenes to be shot, develops the next project. What if, after shooting at night, he wakes up feeling like a dog, with broken bones and a bit of a sore throat? He makes a face again, a disapproving smile. “Have some hot tea with some lemon and honey in it. I do not know. You can slap yourself in the face. ‘ He slaps his face. “Stretch. Focus, man. Concentrate ».

He is fifty-seven years old. It’s been more than twenty years since the first one came out Matrix. Twenty seven years since Speed. Thirty-two – thirty-two years! – since he gave the world Ted “Theodore” Logan in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. And here it is: the new is turning John Wick, while promoting the new Matrix. Some of his characters over the years may seem, on the surface, somewhat stupid. Ted, of course, but also his adorable performance in a movie called The Prince of Pennsylvania. Some are rather impassive characters and so serious as to seem implacable: Thomas Anderson in The Matrix, Wick, Johnny Utah’s Point Break. But, in a way, in all these films you always know that something else is going on and only he knows it, nobody else in the film knows. He knows something and we follow his characters to the strangest places, because they aren’t scared and we want to know what they know. He says this is only due to a good script or a good direction. “I’m just one of the colors,” he says. And you think yes, right.

Umit Benan coat and T-shirt Photo by NATHANIEL GOLDBERG, Fashion by Anastasia Barbieri

Keanu: moment No. 1

When he was about twenty-four, Ron Howard cast him in Relatives, friends and lots of troubles 1989. He played the part of a teenager who liked to race in cars and was dating a cool, sassy girl, played by Martha Plimpton. Playing Plimpton’s younger brother was Leaf Phoenix, who later changed his name to Joaquin and whose older brother, in real life, was engaged to Martha Plimpton. This is how Keanu Reeves met River Phoenix. River at the time lived in Gainesville, Florida, less than two hours from Universal Studios Orlando, where he filmed. Relatives, friends and lots of troubles. River was always on set, following his girlfriend or little brother. Plimpton and Keanu liked each other from the start, she introduced him to River, and then the three older boys, and sometimes even Leaf, who was only thirteen, started dating. On screen, Keanu and Plimpton have turned out to be a young couple with an understanding and complicity that don’t always come together in a film. “We were fine together,” says Plimpton, explaining why Tod and Julie became one of the most popular teenage couples of the late 1980s. “We were friends. We had fun. We went to Disneyworld. We went on trips. We danced together to the notes of Michael Jackson’s album Off the Wall in our trailer. We were fine together ». The film Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure he came out while they were filming Relatives, friends and lots of troubles and Keanu, Plimpton and River went to the cinema to see it. They all went on a motorcycle trip to … Where was he, Key West? To see the indie-rock band The Feelies. Plimpton was just eighteen, but after that he was drinking a beer at the bar (the minimum drinking age in America is 21, ed). “We were playing pool and Keanu went to the bathroom and suddenly the lights came on and I looked up and there was a policeman,” he says. “Can I see your ID, please?” And I was like, Ohhh, shit, man. And just then Keanu comes and says: What did you do? Did you take a sip of my beer? ‘ He tried to get me out.

When he was a kid, Keanu would sometimes ride the subway by himself and stay there until the terminus. He was a child who was often left home alone, and he dated other children who were often left home alone, playing hockey together after school in the bohemian area of ​​Toronto called Yorkville. Or they would fight with chestnuts. Some afternoons, he walked away by himself. When he went down, he went around an unknown part of the city, it was all similar to the world he knew, but at the same time it was different, it was like seeing his neighborhood in a strange dream. And even today, when he finds himself alone in a new city, which happens to him quite often, Keanu can feel comfortable much more quickly than we would. If you were left in a new city and felt disoriented, you would want it with you. Even when it is lost, it is not lost.

Opening photo: Keanu Reeves wearing Ralph Lauren tuxedo jacket, waistcoat and shirt; Keanu’s own jeans; belt for sale at Kiliwatch Paris Concept Store.

The interview with Keanu Reeves continues on Esquire Italia number 18, which you can find on newsstands.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io