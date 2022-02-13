Keanu Reeves is delighted with Cyberpunk 2077’s erotic mods

During an interview with The Verge talking about The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss also found themselves having their say about the Cyberpunk 2077 erotic mods starring Johnny Silverhand.

We use the past because in reality it is no longer possible to download them or find them, if not perhaps by very cross roads. The erotic mods starring the character who has the actor’s features were in fact deleted shortly after their appearance. It was January of this year.

But during the interview it was impossible not to touch the subject and there was one reaction absolutely natural and perhaps even a little unexpected on Reeves’ part under the tender gaze of his epic companion, who instead expressed a different opinion about this kind of fan-produced content.

Keanu Reeves, mods and the future of virtual reality porn



The interview with The Verge obviously served to talk about the new Matrix which returns after a long time but there was also a way to touch on absolutely topical issues and in the last minutes also Cyberpunk 2077. This piece of interview is particularly illuminating for us.

In addition to giving us yet another confirmation of what an extraordinary human being Keanu Reeves is, he also gave us the opportunity to know a truth: the actor never actually played Cyberpunk 2077. In fact, in the interview when asked if he plays video games, Keanu Reeves answers “No” and then the interviewer asks “But not even Cyberpunk?” and Reeves keeps shaking his head and explains that he never actually played it, that they were shown demos and that it ended there.

And at this point the interviewer tells him about these additional content created by a faction of fans to be able to have sex with his character. The actor then comes up with a “Yup!” enthusiastic while Carrie-Anne Moss looks rather worried. But apart from the enthusiasm to be the protagonist of this kind of content, the actor then makes an extremely profound reflection that actually concerns something that sooner or later will be faced, or rather that sooner or later will be faced and implemented: the porn in virtual reality.

And while Moss cordially declines, Reeves elaborates the concept of his contentment And in fact declares: “Think of all the money involved”And then goes on to explain how it would be profitable. The discourse also becomes philosophical as only Keanu Reeves can do. But it’s something worth reflecting on: the ability to connect with other people even on a physical level but actually in a digital environment.