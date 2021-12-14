Keanu Reeves is Ghost Rider in a breathtaking fan trailer [VIDEO]

A few days ago Keanu Reeves revealed that he is interested in joining the MCU in the near future of the Marvel Universe (details here). Obviously these words sparked fans all over the world who set out in search of the perfect character that the actor could play. The most popular name was that of Ghost Rider. For this reason the YouTuber Stryder has decided to create a fan trailer that sees Reeves as the hellish centaur with a skull on fire.

As you can see, the author of this video didn’t just speculate on the possible design of Keanu Reeves, but he also imagined other elements of a hypothetical plot. In fact, let’s see, for example, Nicolas Cage in the role of the one who empowers the Ghost Rider. This is obviously a quote as Cage was the previous film interpreter of the beloved Marvel character with however poor results.

We also see Dr. Strange’s Benedict Cumberbatch who asks for help from the new hero and leads him to himself through one of his classic portals. In the trailer there is a wise mix between archive images taken from old Reeves films but not only and other moments created ad hoc by the author. The result can only leave Marvel fans around the world in awe.

In the meantime we will find again Keanu Reeves in two highly anticipated upcoming films. In fact, on January 1st 2022 it will arrive in the hall Matrix Resurrections, fourth chapter of the legendary saga that sees him protagonist together with Carrie-Anne Moss (here the trailer). In addition, May 27, 2022 will be the turn of John Wick 4, another character in Reeves’ career that has now become legendary.

What do you think of this fan trailer? Would you see him in the role of Ghost Rider? What other Marvel character could he play in your opinion? Tell us yours, as usual, in the comments.