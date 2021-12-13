Keanu Reeves is Ghost Rider in a suggestive fan trailer

Here is the fan trailer for Ghost Rider, a hypothetical film starring Keanu Reeves, along with the other former interpreters of the Marvel character.

The fact that Keanu Reeves stated that he would be honored to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe opened to speculation from fans, who would like him soon to be featured in a feature film from the House of Ideas, but stryder HD on YouTube tried to carry on, imagining Keanu Reeves in the role of Ghost Rider in a suggestive fan trailer.

Here is the Ghost Rider fan trailer with Keanu Reeves, which shows the actor and his character also confronting Gabriel Luna and Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Riders. The hypothetical film is directed by Tim Miller, a director already working on Deadpool.

Below are the words of Keanu Reeves released at Esquire, in which the actor spoke of his interest in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here are the statements:

It would be an honor to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are so many great directors and visionary figures in the productions, and they are doing things that no one has ever done before. In this sense, I could define it as something special, in terms of scope of projects, and also of production. It would be cool to be part of it.

You may also be interested in this news:



