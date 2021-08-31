“Keanu Reeves is great, I have a lot of respect for him”

Donnie Yen will be one of the protagonists of the highly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4, and in a new interview the Hong Kong martial artist praised the new film by Keanu Reeves calling it the funniest of his Hollywood career.

“I must take this opportunity to express my utmost appreciation for Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves“Yen told Collider.”They are lovely men, real gentlemen, they have a big heart. Keanu has a good soul, he’s a good man. Chad is a very well trained director. People think of him as a brilliant action man, but he’s not just that, he really understands movies. He’s a film librarian, he always knows what’s going on. I am having a lot of fun working with them on this film, more than any of my previous Hollywood films, so I had to express my appreciation.“.

Donnie Yen went on to further praise Keanu Reeves, adding: “It’s great, it’s more than I expected. He does it all by himself. His scenes, he makes them. I have a lot of respect for him, and he’s a great guy to work with“.

Loading... Advertisements

In addition to Reeves and Yen, the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 also includes Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp), Bill Skarsgård (IT), Scott Adkins (The Bourne Ultimatum) and Clancy Brown (Highlander). ). In addition, pop singer Rina Sawayama will make her film debut, while Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane will return from previous films.

What are your expectations? Tell us in the comments section below.