Keanu Reeves is happy with the red light mods concerning his character • Eurogamer.it

During a promotional tour for The Matrix Awakens, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss were interviewed by The Verge magazine, which also had questions about it Cyberpunk 2077 to ask the interpreter of Johnny Silverhand, specifically, regarding the sex mods that relate to his character and allow you to have sex with him.

Reeves didn’t play Cyberpunk, but he knew about the thing: on the subject, he said that “It’s always beautiful when it’s beautiful”, and went on to speak more generally of the digital industry related to porn: “Think about how much money there is in porn, you might not even be there but people have sex with your digital avatar … there’s that virtual reality thing … You put on a suit with your arousal data in the Metaverse … “

Reeves refers to things very far from the starting point of the discourse, a simple substitution of models which, however, a CD Projekt did not go down: “Our most important rule about user generated content, mods in particular, is that they must not harm the personality of others. In the case of substituting models for explicit situations, it could be perceived as offensive by the people who have lent their features for the character creation in Cyberpunk 2077 “.

