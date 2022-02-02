Keanu Reeves is in talks to star in a series produced by Leonardo DiCaprio

They want us Leonardo Dicaprio And Martin Scorsese to bring Keanu Reeves on the small screen!

The 57-year-old actor, who at the moment is at the cinema with The Matrix: Resurrectionsis in talks for a role in the series The Devil in the White City, as reported Deadline.

The Devil in the White City is based on the book of the same name by Erik Larson released in 2003: Leonardo DiCaprio bought the rights in 2010 to produce a film, but then the project morphed into a TV series co-produced and directed by Martin Scorsese for the Hulu streaming service.

Leonardo DiCaprio – getty images

Entitled in Italian The Devil and the White Citythe novel crosses the true stories of the architect Daniel H. Burnhamdirector of the 1893 Chicago Universal Exposition, and the serial killer Henry H. Holmes.

Keanu Reeves has acted on television in the past but this could be his first starring role on the small screen.

ph: getty images






















